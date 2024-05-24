Northern Clark County school district names high school principal

SPRINGFIELD — Zack Dobbelaere, a veteran teacher and administrator in Clark County’s Northeastern Local School District, is the new Northeastern High School principal.

The district announced the hiring, effective for 2024-25 school year, Thursday night at its board meeting.

>> I-Team report about violence against teachers gets attention in Washington, D.C.

Dobbelaere has been in the district since 2008 and previously served numerous roles including principal, assistant principal, interim assistant principal and faculty manager at Northeastern/South Vienna Middle School, Northeastern High School, and Northridge Middle School.

Prior to joining the administrative team, he taught physical education.

“I am excited and humbled to embark on this new chapter in my career as the principal of Northeastern High School,” Dobbelaere said.

Steve Linson, district interim superintendent, said, “We are confident that Zack’s strong vision, leadership skills, and unwavering commitment to education will elevate our school community to the next level. His wealth of experience in the district will serve our students and staff well as we navigate future challenges and explore new opportunities.”

Dobbelaere earned a Master of Education in Educational Leadership from the University of Dayton and a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education from Bowling Green State University.

His wife, Amy, is a preschool teacher and they are raising their two sons, Max and Andrew, in Plain City.

NELSD, a public district in northeastern Clark County, serves approximately 3,000 students in grades PK-12 at two facilities -- the Kenton Ridge Campus (PK-12), and the Northeastern Campus (PK-12).

©2024 Cox Media Group