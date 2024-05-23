‘Eye-opening;’ I-Team reporting about violence against teachers gets reaction in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Our exclusive investigation found that most teachers have experienced violence in the classroom.

Earlier this month the I-Team worked on a company-wide story and surveyed thousands of teachers.

Numbers showed that of those who responded most said they had been attacked.

With more than 600 participants in Ohio, and more than 8,000 nationwide, the study gives an inside look at what teachers are experiencing.

Shocking videos give a glimpse of the danger inside our schools.

More than 11,000 teachers shared their personal stories of violence.

Of the more than 600 Ohio teachers who answered the survey, 77 percent said they’ve experienced physical violence by a student at least once.

Nationally, more than half said it happened more than once.

News Center 7′s Washington News Bureau brought the findings to the U.S. Secretary of Education.

“The teaching profession is the most important profession and we have to do a better job showing respect to the profession,” Dr. Miquel Cardona, U.S. Secretary of Education said.

Sixty-five percent of Ohio teachers from the survey told the I-Team they have considered quitting or retiring because of violence against teachers.

It comes at a time when many districts are facing severe teacher shortages.

“We’re not going to address a teacher shortage issue if we don’t address the teacher respect issue,” Cardona said.

Our findings are also getting the attention of the republican chair of the House Subcommittee on Early Childhood, Elementary, and Secondary Education.

“The study is eye-opening,” Rep. Aaron Bean, R-Fla., said.

Bean spoke about the threat of losing more teachers.

“We need to stand by them and that includes standing by our school boards to hold people accountable, to hold kids accountable,” Bean said.

“They have to go to work knowing that they’ll be okay,” Cardona said.

While data scientists say the study conducted by the I-Team is statistically sound, it’s important to note that teachers who have experienced a violent incident may be more likely to participate.

