No, it wasn’t UFOs — Here’s what caused the mysterious lights spotted in the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Several viewers called into the WHIO newsroom, wondering what was causing the strange lights spotted across the Miami Valley Wednesday night.
The lights are not a sign of alien life but rather from a Starlink Satellite.
The satellites can appear as a string of pearls or a“train” of bright lights moving across the night sky.
SpaceX launched its first Starlink of 2026 on Jan. 4.
They orbit at an altitude of 342 miles above Earth, according to space.com.
The main goal is to provide low-cost internet to areas that are unable to access it.
You can track the satellites’ path here.
