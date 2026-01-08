No, it wasn’t UFOs — Here’s what caused the mysterious lights spotted in the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Several viewers called into the WHIO newsroom, wondering what was causing the strange lights spotted across the Miami Valley Wednesday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The lights are not a sign of alien life but rather from a Starlink Satellite.

The satellites can appear as a string of pearls or a“train” of bright lights moving across the night sky.

TRENDING STORIES:

SpaceX launched its first Starlink of 2026 on Jan. 4.

They orbit at an altitude of 342 miles above Earth, according to space.com.

The main goal is to provide low-cost internet to areas that are unable to access it.

You can track the satellites’ path here.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group