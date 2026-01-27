No injuries reported after train crashes into Jeep

WOOD COUNTY — No one was injured after a crash that involved a Jeep and a train in Wood County on Monday afternoon.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. near Carter Road and south of Reitz Road, according to our CBS news affiliate, WTOL.

Troopers said a Jeep Wrangler that was driven by a 68-year-old man was traveling southbound on Carter Road when it failed to stop at a stop sign at a railroad crossing.

The vehicle then became stuck on the tracks and was in the pathway of a Norfolk Southern train, causing the train to hit the Jeep.

The two occupants on the train were not injured.

The driver of the Jeep was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the incident and was also uninjured in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

