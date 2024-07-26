No décor, music: State releases guidelines for shops looking to kick off recreational pot sales

COLUMBUS — The state has released its guidelines for dispensaries looking to celebrate the “opening day” of recreational pot sales.
As of July 25, the Division of Cannabis Control has not issued certificates of operation to any dispensary that allows them to sell marijuana for recreational use.
But when they are allowed, don’t expect a lot of fanfare outside the shops if they follow the state’s guidelines.
Activities NOT allowed by dispensaries on “opening day”:
- No consumption of cannabis
- No samples – infused or uninfused
- No music outside the dispensary
- No food trucks/other food offered for sale or complimentary
- No product displays outside the dispensary
- No celebratory décor/unapproved signage outside the dispensary
- No ribbon cuttings outside the dispensary
Activities allowed by the state:
- Music inside the dispensary (not live)
- Non-alcoholic beverages may be provided to guests complimentary inside the dispensary
- Product displays by cultivator or processor (empty packaging/no cannabis) inside the dispensary, not visible from the exterior of the building
- Approved signage and celebratory décor inside the dispensary
- Ribbon cuttings inside the dispensary
These restrictions also stretch to the dispensary’s premises, parking lots, and any other properties the dispensary controls.
Anyone who violates these rules could face a fine of up to $50,000 per violation.
