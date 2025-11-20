No charges filed against officer involved in shooting near Wright Brothers museum

DAYTON — A Dayton Police officer will not face charges for shooting a man near the Wright Brothers National Museum over the summer.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A Montgomery County grand jury declined to indict the officer on Wednesday, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

A spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office said this was connected to a shooting on July 24. As News Center 7 previously reported, that was when a Dayton officer shot 34-year-old Jamar Johnson.

TRENDING STORIES:

On July 24, Dayton officers pulled up to an accident near W. Third Street and Broadway Street.

Officers said they saw Johnson, who they believe was driving one of the cars, run from the scene.

Officers followed him from W. Third Street to Williams Street.

They confronted him, and at that time, Dayton Police Chief Kamran Afzal said an officer saw a firearm in his hand.

“During that confrontation, one of our officers discharged his firearm,” Afzal said.

In a press conference after the shooting, Afzal said a handgun was recovered from the scene.

Johnson, who was hospitalized with critical injuries after the shooting, was later charged with tampering with evidence, obstructing official business, failure to stop after an accident, and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. He’s pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Johnson is currently scheduled to appear in court next month.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group