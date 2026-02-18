No. 22 Miami stays unbeaten while setting new record for wins

AMHERST, MA — The No. 22 Miami (OH) RedHawks continue their record-setting season on Tuesday.

Peter Suder scored 23 points as the RedHawks beat UMass, 86-77, at the Mullins Center in Amherst, MA.

With the win, Miami set a new school record with 26 wins in a single season.

Three other RedHawks scored in double figures. Luke Skaljac finished with 16 points while Almar Atlason added 13. Eian Elmer finished with 11 points. Skaljac also dished out seven assists.

The Red and White improved to 26-0. They remain the nation’s only unbeaten team in Division I men’s basketball.

Suder opened the game with eight points as Miami led, 13-4. The Minutemen fought back to cut the deficit to 22-18.

The RedHawks had an answer every time the Minutemen got closer in the first half as they led, 41-36, at the break.

The Minutemen led, 62-60, with 9:24 remaining. But Miami went on a 7-1 run to take a 67-63 lead.

UMass battled back to tie it at 68-68.

Elmer buried a three-pointer, and Suder scored five straight points to put the RedHawks ahead, 76-70. The Red and White sealed the game by making eight-of-10 free throws.

Miami’s next game will be Friday, Feb. 20, when they host Bowling Green at Millett Hall.

Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m.

