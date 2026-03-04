No. 19 Miami remains perfect after clinching MAC championship

OXFORD — No. 19 Miami secured its first Mid-American Conference (MAC) championship in 21 years on Tuesday.

Miami claimed its 22nd all-time MAC regular season title by beating Toledo, 74-72, in front of a sellout crowd at Millett Hall.

Peter Suder led four RedHawks in double figures with 19 points. Antwone Woolfolk scored 14 while Brant Byers finished with 13 points. Luke Skaljac had 11 points.

Miami improved to 30-0 overall and 17-0 in the MAC. They remain the nation’s only unbeaten team in Division I men’s basketball.

The Red and White jumped out to an 11-2 lead to start the game. They led by as many as 13 points, 31-18, thanks to Skaljac’s three-pointer with 7:43 left in the first half.

But the Rockets responded with a 12-0 run, cutting the deficit to 31-30. Suder closed the first half with a layup to put Miami ahead, 40-35, at the break.

The RedHawks built a second-half lead, 54-45, with 12:32 remaining. But Toledo went on an 11-2 run to cut the deficit to 56-55 with 9:32 left.

Eian Elmer buried a three-pointer to end a four-minute scoring drought as Miami led, 59-55.

The Rockets trailed, 74-72, and had a chance to win the game. But Skaljac forced a turnover with one-tenth of a second left.

With the win, the RedHawks will be the No. 1 seed in the upcoming MAC Tournament in Cleveland.

Miami concludes the regular season at Ohio in Athens in the Battle of the Bricks.

Tip-off is at 9 p.m.

