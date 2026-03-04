Area school district releases statement after woman, 5 children killed in Clinton County house fire

CLINTON COUNTY — An area school district has released a statement following a deadly house fire in Clinton County on Monday morning.

The fire was reported near Spring Hill and West Main Street in Clarksville around 6:40 a.m., according to Thomas Breckle, Clinton County EMA Director.

A woman and five children were killed in the fire, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

More than 12 hours later and part of West Main Street is still blocked off.

Investigators have not released the victims’ names or ages.

The Clinton-Massie Local School District released a statement to our news partner, WCPO-9 TV, saying in part that three of the victims were students.

“<i>This morning, our district became aware of a tragic house fire in our community. Authorities have confirmed the deaths of a mother, three of our students, as (well) as two other children.</i> <i>This is devastating news for our school community. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family’s loved ones and all who are impacted.</i> <i>Out of respect for the family and to ensure accuracy, we will share only verified information and will not speculate beyond what has been confirmed. We will communicate promptly if additional confirmed information becomes available.</i> <i>We know that tragedy affects not only families, but also classmates, staff members, and the broader community. Our schools are closely connected places, and moments like this are felt deeply by many.</i> <i>We are working with our local crisis response team to ensure support is in place for students and staff. Additional counselors and mental health professionals will be available in our buildings starting tomorrow. We encourage any student, staff member, or family who needs support to reach out.</i> <i>In times of grief, we lean on one another. Thank you for the care and compassion you show our students and one another each day.”</i> — Clinton-Massie Local School District

“It’s kind of devastating because, you know, you see them outside playing or you see people outside and you don’t really think about it, them not being here anymore,” Virginia Pence said.

Pence lives near the victim’s home.

She saw what happened just after 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

“I woke up and saw the blow through the window and I walked out my front door and I saw flames coming out of the side of the house,” Pence said. “I hurried up and threw clothes on and I went out the back and there were people trying to get in to see if they could get anybody out.”

The Clinton County EMA Director said the fire was in the stairway. Some of the stairs collapsed, which made it extremely difficult for fire crews to get to the victims on the second floor.

They found a man still alive in the house and medics took him to the hospital.

Eight firefighters were hurt in the flames, but they were treated on scene.

The State Fire Marshal is working to determine what started the fire.

