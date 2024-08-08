New water coaster comes to Kings Island in 2025

MASON — Kings Island has announced a new water coaster coming to the Soak City Water Park in 2025.

The new ride, RiverRacers Water Coaster will be the first and only dual-racing water coaster in Ohio, according to a spokesperson for the park.

A water coaster is a water slide that is powered by water jets that propel riders uphill as well as with gravity.

The water coaster was teased on the Kings Island social media on Aug 2 with the caption “Race for 2025.”

On the new RiverRacers ride, racers board side-by-side rafts at the starting line. They are launched down the first drop at speeds up to 30mph and are propelled upward by water jets.

The ride is split up into two mirrored sides with an enclosed tunnel. Riders race through twists and turns and are turned 180 degrees before the final drop and the finish line.

“Whether you’re a new water slide rider or an experienced thrill seeker, Soak City offers the largest outdoor water park experience in Ohio,” said Mike Koontz, vice president and general manager of Kings Island. “Our park guests have wanted the thrills of a water coaster for a long time, and you can never go wrong adding new experiences for kids and families to cool off together, especially in Soak City.”

In addition to the new water coaster, seven new kids’ water slides will be added to the kid’s play area at Splash River Junction.

Salamander Sliders features seven water slides with gentle slopes, dips, and turns.





