New video shows moments before deadly shooting near Dayton elementary school

DAYTON — New video shows the moments leading up to a deadly shooting that happened near a Dayton elementary school earlier this month.

>>>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 33-year-old man dead after shooting near Dayton elementary school

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, the shooting happened near the International School at Residence Park before 3 a.m. on July 8.

Britton Harris, 33, died on scene, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

News Canter 7 obtained surveillance video where multiple rounds of gunfire can be heard. A group of people can be seen running just after the gunfire starts.

A vehicle and two houses were hit by bullets, according to Dayton police.

Dayton resident Joe Marks Sr. lives on Oakridge and said a bullet went through his living room wall and into his recliner chair.

News Center 7′s Taylor Roberston showed Marks the video. He said he remembers hearing the rapid gunfire.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police investigating fight that led to possible shots fired in Dayton

Marks said he called 911 twice that night.

“Had they came the first call, that probably wouldn’t happen because they would disperse but by not coming, that’s what ended up,” Marks said.

He said he plans to reach out to Dayton police soon to figure out what to do with the bullet in his chair.

Days after this shooting, Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims called on the community to act against gun violence.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson went to City Hall to check in on the city’s efforts to stop gun violence.

Mims was not able to provide an update at the time.

We will continue to follow this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group