New tornado record set after EF-0 tornado touched down in Ohio

HURON COUNTY — A new state tornado record has been set after a tornado touched down last weekend in Ohio.

An EF-0 tornado touched down in Huron County in northern Ohio on Saturday, the National Weather Service in Cleveland confirmed on Monday.

The Huron County EMA said on social media it touched down in Holiday Lakes near the City of Willard.

This was the 63rd tornado that touched down in Ohio in 2024, passing the previous high of 62 set back in 1992, the NWS said on social media.

Saturday’s tornado briefly touched down over a cornfield northwest of Lisa Lane and Egypt Road.

“Several limbs were twisted off and one limb impaled the ground,” the NWS said in a Public Information Statement.

The estimated wind peak was 80 mph.

No injuries were reported.

As News Center 7 reported back in April, the Miami Valley has been hit hard with severe weather.

“What in the world is going on?” says Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney.

Upon further investigation of both tornado events of February 28 and March 14, the meteorology says there wasn’t anything out of the ordinary to cause severe weather. We just had the right ingredients come together twice.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz, said, “We had the wind shear, instability, and the lifting mechanisms to support these storms. However, those storms did not reinvent the wheels in terms of what caused them.”

What was abnormal about our storms were the time of year and the frequency of occurrence.

Chaney said with the numbers showcasing the increase in tornado activity, and the uncertainty of what climate change and increasing severe weather chances may bring you, you need a team you can trust. And, that is Storm Center 7 – Weather Coverage You Can Count On.

Last Saturday, June 29th, the Willard Tornado broke the record with the 63rd tornado touching down in Ohio, surpassing the previous high of 62 set back in 1992. Let's all stay safe and keep our communities informed. #OHWX #OhioTornadoRecord #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/t0ol2I2qNT — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) July 1, 2024

