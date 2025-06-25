New study shows thieves looking at new ways to steal your identity; Here’s how to keep yourself safe

DAYTON — A new study shows that identity thieves are looking at new ways to steal your personal information.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz looked into what identity thieves look for and how you can keep your personal information safe. Check out his report on News Center 7 at 5:30 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Identity Theft Resource Center released its 2025 Trends in Identity Theft Report this week.

“There’s just so much coming at us so fast from so many different places,” James Lee, the President of the Identity Theft Resource Center, said.

The report takes a look at some of the Top Identity Theft Concerns, Fraud, and Scams over the last year.

“The number of data breaches we have every year affecting large groups of individuals, you should always operate under the assumption that your data has been compromised,” Lee said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group