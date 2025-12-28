New record set for warm temperatures in Dayton

MIAMI VALLEY — A record for the warmest temperature was set in Dayton on Sunday.
Sunday’s high temperature reached 66 degrees in Dayton, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
It breaks a 41-year record.
The previous high temperature was 64 degrees set back in 1984, NWS said.
These warm temperatures will be short-lived as a cold front moves into the region Sunday night into the overnight hours.
Temperatures will be 40 degrees lower on Monday morning.
