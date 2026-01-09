New record set for warm temperatures in Dayton early Friday

DAYTON — A record for the warmest temperature was set in Dayton early Friday.

A record high temperature of 62 degrees was set in Dayton just after 2:30 a.m., according to Dunn.

It breaks the old record of 61 degrees set in 1939 and 1946.

Dunn said we could see warmer temperatures throughout the day.

