New record set for warm temperatures in Dayton early Friday

By WHIO Staff
Days before the official start of the summer season, many Americans are facing extreme temperatures.
FILE PHOTO (oraziopuccio - stock.adobe.com)
DAYTON — A record for the warmest temperature was set in Dayton early Friday.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Nick Dunn is TRACKING this unseasonably warm trend. He has the latest TIMING and IMPACTS of showers and storms this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

A record high temperature of 62 degrees was set in Dayton just after 2:30 a.m., according to Dunn.

It breaks the old record of 61 degrees set in 1939 and 1946.

Dunn said we could see warmer temperatures throughout the day.

Storm Center 7 will continue to update this story.

