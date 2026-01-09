New record set for warm temperatures in Dayton early Friday

DAYTON — A record for the warmest temperature was set in Dayton early Friday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Nick Dunn is TRACKING this unseasonably warm trend. He has the latest TIMING and IMPACTS of showers and storms this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Woman admits to stealing vehicle during traffic stop, police say
- TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar
- NFL star, Ohio State alum arrested in Ohio
A record high temperature of 62 degrees was set in Dayton just after 2:30 a.m., according to Dunn.
It breaks the old record of 61 degrees set in 1939 and 1946.
Dunn said we could see warmer temperatures throughout the day.
Storm Center 7 will continue to update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group