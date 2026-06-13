New primary care office opens in Clark County

NEW CARLISLE — A new primary care office was opened in Clark County.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Friday for the Mercy Health New Carlisle Primary Care, according to a social media post.
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The facility expands access to primary care services and is intended to support the ongoing health and well-being of New Carlisle residents.
Attendees were provided an opportunity to tour the office and learn more about the services that are provided.
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