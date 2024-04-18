New playground structure made of recycled materials opens in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD — Construction on a new playground structure made entirely of recycled materials was just completed in Englewood.

The new playground structure was installed at Centennial Park and was funded by grant funds from the Montgomery County Solid Waste District.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Englewood, the city was awarded $24,000 as part of Montgomery County’s recycling incentive grant program.

The new playground set and the rubber mulch surfacing are made from recycled materials. The play area is ADA-compliant and open to children ages 2-12.





