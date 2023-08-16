New opportunity for Dayton Chamber of Commerce

DAYTON — The Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce has been selected to host the Dayton Region Tier 2 Minority Business Assistance Center for two years.

This new program will allow the chamber to continue supporting diverse businesses across the Dayton region, according to a spokesperson from the chamber of commerce.

Its main goal is to identify emerging minority-owned (MBEs), women-owned (WBEs), and veteran-owned businesses (VBEs).

The chamber of commerce has a Minority Business Plan which champions diverse business development and collaboration throughout a 14-county region, the spokesperson said.

“MBEs, WBEs, and VBEs have grown in stride throughout the last decade under our Minority Business Partnership programs and collaborations. Integrating in the MBAC will further strengthen our diverse businesses,” Vice President, of Business Inclusion for the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce Belinda Matthews Stenson said.

Jelani Johnson will be the regional director of the Dayton Region Tier 2 MBAC and said the city is honored to be selected to host the center for the next two years.

“Collectively, our MBEs, WBEs, and VBEs will continue to have an advocate and a partner in the Miami Valley region with the ability to leverage the proven business and personal development resources of the chamber and the support of the Minority Business Partnership with the intention of uplifting our diverse business communities,” Johnson said.

The Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce invites businesses, entrepreneurs, and innovators to visit their website and learn more about the MBAC.

