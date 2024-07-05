New confirmed measles case reported in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY — A confirmed case of measles has been reported in Butler County.

>>Fourth of July celebrations continue despite storm threat

The case involves a one-year-old child who contracted it through international travel, according to the Butler County General Health District (BCGHD).

They returned to the United States through Chicago and traveled back to Ohio by car.

No other information is being released about the case.

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease spread through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms include:

Fever

Runny nose

Cough

Rash

There is no specific treatment for measles.

BCGHD is working to notify those who came in close contact.

©2024 Cox Media Group