New Lebanon council votes to fire village manager after investigation

NEW LEBANON — The New Lebanon Council voted to fire its village manager at Tuesday’s night meeting.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police chief, 4 other New Lebanon leaders on leave amid investigation into potential mismanagement

News Center 7 previously reported last month that Glena Madden was one of five village employees placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

The four others were Police Chief Curtis Hensley, Service Department Head Scott Brock, Chief Financial Officer Phillip Hinson, and Village Law Director Ronald Keener.

The Council approved a resolution, 4-3, on Tuesday that terminated Madden as Village Manager, a position she held since January 2019.

The members voting in favor of the resolution were Councilmembers Melissa Sexton, Timothy Back, Vice Mayor Nicole Adkins, and Mayor David Nickerson. Councilmembers Tammy Loch, Gale Joy, and Lyndon Perkins each voted against the measure.

The village hired an attorney, and he told News Center 7 that the investigation could include areas of finance, law, public records requests, sunshine, and executive sessions.

©2024 Cox Media Group