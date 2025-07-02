New law bans ticket, arrest quotas for law enforcement

A new law prohibits law enforcement agencies from requiring officers to meet quotas for writing traffic tickets or making arrests.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Senate Bill 114 was signed into law by Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday.

Supporters of the bill hoped it would help law enforcement focus on other crimes.

TRENDING STORIES:

“What our bill does is say you can’t mandate a certain amount of tickets. It’s just an arbitrary number,” Representative Kevin Miller (R-Newark) said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol already banned quotas as a part of their collective bargaining agreement.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group