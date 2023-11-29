New information on deadly Springfield shooting expected to be released today

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield police are expected to release new information into a deadly shooting that happened at a bar last week.

Police scheduled a press conference for 2 p.m. to provide updates on the shooting that happened at Club Hollywood.

Shyheim Gibson was shot and killed inside the bar, which was full of people, on Thanksgiving.

News Center 7 spoke with Springfield Police Sgt. James Byron about the shooting and the fire that happened at the bar days after it. He said the fire was being investigated as arson.

Byron also urged anyone with information on the shooting to come forward to help provide answers for Gibson’s family.

“We’re doing what we can for his family. This was a senseless act and our job is to provide justice for his family,” Byron said.

