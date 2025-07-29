New food hall coming to Piqua Center; Food vendors announced

PIQUA, Miami County — A shopping center in Piqua recently announced details for its new food hall, The Social.

Piqua Center, located at 987 East Ash Street, said The Social will open this fall.

“This is a major milestone in the continued development of Piqua Center, and we can’t wait to welcome you this fall,” a post from Piqua Center said.

The Social will feature a diverse lineup of food vendors, including:

The Fruity Smoothie Cafe

The Top Hat Sports Grill

Roots Catering & Events

Hibachi Run

Sourmugs Tavern

Baken Me Happy

A full-service bar

The food hall is part of a “brand new, state-of-the-art entertainment destination," located next to the Hero Day Inflatable Park at Piqua Center.

The shopping center said the new space aims to provide a space for the community, families, and friends to gather, relax, and enjoy various activities.

Crews are currently working on an arcade nearby and plans for a future event space are underway, the post said.

A grand opening date for The Social has not been announced at this time.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.

