New fast-casual Asian restaurant opens near Austin Landing

MIAMISBURG — A fast-casual Asian restaurant chain has opened a new location in the Miami Valley.

Teriyaki Madness, located at 9474 North Springboro Pike, held its grand opening on Friday.

The restaurant has a create-your-own bowl concept with your choice of chicken, beef, or tofu, as well as stir-fried veggies and white rice, brown rice, fried rice or noodles.

For more information about the restaurant, you can visit their website here.





