New escape room business coming to Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK — A new escape room experience is coming soon to Beavercreek.

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Escapology Beavercreek will be located inside Fairfield Crossing on Pentagon Boulevard, according to its website.

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Described on its website as the “premier private escape room venue,” Escapology will offer fully immersive, 60-minute escape games designed for groups of two to eight players.

The themed rooms range from family-friendly mysteries to intense thrillers.

An opening date has not been revealed at the time of this report. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

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