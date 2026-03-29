New discount grocery store being built in Warren Co.

HAMILTON TWP. — A new Aldi store is being built in Warren County.

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Hamilton Township, in Warren County, said in a social media post that the steel frame is up, and exterior work has started.

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The new Aldi is being built at the corner of Grandin Drive and State Route 48, according to the social media post.

“It’s starting to look more and more like the grocery store many of you have been waiting for!” the township said. “Shoppers can look forward to a bright, modern space stocked with fresh produce, affordable groceries, and all the ALDI favorites.”

The opening date has not been announced.

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