New data center to open in Springfield, bringing 20 full-time jobs

SPRINGFIELD — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced 12 new projects across the state that will create close to 1,200 jobs today during his visit to the Miami Valley. One project includes a new data center in Springfield.

According to a spokesperson, The Constant Company LLC plans to open a new location in Springfield and create 20 full-time equivalent positions that generate about $1.5 million in new annual payroll.

The Constant Company is a privately owned cloud infrastructure provider that offers scalable cloud compute, storage, and networking solutions across 32 global data centers and targets developers and enterprises with high-performance, cost-effective cloud services.

During the monthly Ohio Tax Credit Authority (TCA) meeting, the TCA reviewed economic development proposals that were brought to the board by JobsOhio. The projects are expected to bring in more than $73 million in new payroll and generate over $2 billion in investments throughout Ohio.

The TCA also approved a 50 percent, 10-year data center tax exemption for the project.

As of now, there is no set timeline for construction to begin.

