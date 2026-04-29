New charges added against local man who went by ‘JayZ’, kept multiple kilos of drugs in safe

DAYTON — New charges have been filed against a Dayton man after officers said they found drugs in his safe.

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Ke-Shawn Rivers, 46, now faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years and up to life in prison.

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Between September 2025 and January 2026, Rivers, who also goes by “JayZ,” allegedly sold fentanyl on multiple occasions, according to the Department of Justice.

On March 11, law enforcement executed a search warrant and seized narcotics, a firearm, and a safe.

The safe contained multiple kilograms of fentanyl, cocaine, a cutting agent, bulk amounts of cash, and an additional firearm.

River’s original indictment in March charged him with 13 counts of distributing fentanyl, a federal crime punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Those 13 counts remain in addition to three new charges of possession with the intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and 500 grams or more of cocaine, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

The new charges were added via a superseding indictment.

Rivers remains in custody as he awaits trial.

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