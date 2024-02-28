New car wash heading to Dayton area

DAYTON — A new, well-known car wash brand is coming to Dayton.

Tommy’s Express car wash is slated to open in the fall of 2024 in the Kroger Plaza on 4476 Brandt Pike, according to a spokesperson from the brand.

>> 1 in custody after police chase ends on I-70 in Huber Heights

This is the second Tommy’s Express car wash in the Miami Valley. The first opened in Franklin last year, the spokesperson said.

“We are excited to continue our growth in Ohio and look forward to serving the city of Dayton,” Tommy’s Express President Ryan Essenburg said.

The business’s menu offers three-minute floor-to-ceiling wash tunnels, free floor mat washers, on-site vacuum stations, and more.

They also offer an unlimited wash membership, TommyClub, for $20 a month.

“Tommy’s Express represents the best the car washes the industry has to offer, from our commitment to customer experience to the custom, proprietary equipment we pioneered to give you the finest car wash result possible!” Essenburg said.

©2024 Cox Media Group