New breakfast, brunch spot officially open in the Miami Valley

FAIRBORN — A new breakfast and brunch spot is now open in Fairborn.

Honey Toast Breakfast & Brunch, located at 130 N Broad Street, officially opened its doors on March 4.

The restaurant offers breakfast favorites such as pancakes, omelets, breakfast sandwiches, and more.

