Nearly 400 grams of cocaine, cash, guns found during search in Dayton

DAYTON — A significant amount of drugs and cash were found during a search in Dayton on Thursday.

Before 11 a.m. Dayton police searched a home in the first block of Gramont Avenue.

Detectives found more than 390 grams of cocaine as well as significant amounts of crack cocaine, marijuana, and various pills, according to a post on social media.

Two handguns and more than $25,000 in cash were also found.

Police said they identified the drug dealer, and charges will likely be forthcoming.

We will continue to follow this story.

