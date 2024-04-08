Over 10,000 without power in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE: 9:21 a.m.

Over 10,000 AES Ohio customers are without power in Montgomery County.

As of 9:21 a.m., 10,586 customers are without power, according to the AES Ohio outages map.

The estimated restoration time is 11 a.m.

We will continue updating this story.

INITIAL REPORT:

Nearly 3,000 AES Ohio customers are without power in Montgomery County.

As of 8:30 a.m., 2,854 customers are without power, according to the AES Ohio outages map.

News Center 7 is working to learn the cause of the outages and will continue updating this story.

