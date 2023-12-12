Nearly 250 jobs coming to Miami Valley, projected to create nearly $20 million in new payroll

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Almost 250 jobs will be coming to the Miami Valley.

It is part of a new set of projects approved by Governor Mike DeWine, a spokesperson said.

Montgomery County is getting two of 11 projects announced by both Governor DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted on Monday during the Ohio Tax Credit Authority’s monthly meeting.

Technicote Incorporated in Trotwood will create 163 new full-time jobs and over $9 million in new payroll. The company creates sensitive roll label materials and films and foils. TCA approved a 1.594% eight-year Job Creation Tax for this project.

Two Six Labs LLC in Kettering is expected to create 80 full-time jobs and generate about $10 million in payroll, according to the spokesperson.

Two Six Labs is a security company that focuses on cyber information and electronic systems. TCA approved a 2.211%, nine-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

All are projected to create 1,636 new combined jobs and retain 1,715 combined jobs across the state.

