Nearly 1,500 customers without power across region

MIAMI VALLEY — Nearly 1,500 AES Ohio customers are without power early this morning.

AES Ohio is reporting over 1,400 outages in Montgomery County as of 2:25 a.m. Friday morning, according to AES Ohio’s online outage map.

The outage is mainly concentrated in the Kettering area on Wilmington Pike north of Stroop Road.

There are also 82 AES customers without power in Greene County.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

