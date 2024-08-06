Nature reserve restroom closed due to vandalism in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — A restroom at a Nature reserve in Greene County is closed after someone vandalized it.

The women’s restroom at Russ Nature Reserve was vandalized, according to a Facebook post from Greene County Parks and Trails.

Greene County Parks and Trails posted a photo of a damaged sink on their Facebook page.

The restroom is closed while crews fix the damage.

“We have crews getting the necessary supplies to get it fixed and back open. We will get it open as soon as possible,” Greene County Parks and Trails said in the post.

If you have any information about the vandalism, Greene County Parks and Trails is asking that you contact them.





