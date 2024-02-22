Nationwide cellular outage could impact 911 calls

OHIO — Several media outlets are reporting that some cellphone providers have experienced a nationwide outage of their network early Thursday morning.

The website, Downtector, is reporting several locations across the nation are reporting AT&T outages. This includes Los Angeles, Dallas, and Atlanta.

It says 57% of the reported problems are from mobile phone users. 35% of AT&T users are reporting no signal.

Downtector is also reporting issues with Verizon, Cricket, and T-Mobile.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher told News Center 7 that they are aware, and these issues could impact any callers who need to call 911.

One viewer also told us on social media that their AT&T phone could only send text messages, but their phone is back working again.

According to Erie County 911, First Net, a network that connects first responders, is being affected by the outage.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

