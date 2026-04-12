Multiple rain chances this week what that means for your work week

DAYTON — There are quite a few chances for rain this week, but not everyone will be impacted. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

Here’s the chances of rain each day this upcoming work week.

Few rain chances coming in this week to the Miami Valley

Notice that no day will be a washout, in fact many areas will stay dry.

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When you are staying dry, we will be able to enjoy that warmth. Low temperatures are likely to start in the 60s, and above average continues into the afternoon with highs near 80 degrees!

Few rain chances coming in this week to the Miami Valley

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This is likely going to come with lots of clouds too though. But April showers bring May flowers!

Few rain chances coming in this week to the Miami Valley

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