Multiple pets dead after ‘difficult’ fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Multiple pets died in a fire in Springfield on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Springfield firefighters were called to a house fire in the 1200 block of South Limestone Street.

The fire was well advanced when crews arrived, and “extreme” hoarding conditions made getting to the fire difficult, according to a post by the fire division on social media.

TRENDING STORIES:

Firefighters added that they also battled the extreme heat and humidity.

It took firefighters several hours to get the fire under control.

While the people who lived in the home were able to escape, multiple pets died in the fire.

No firefighters were hurt.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group