Multiple injured after separate crashes slowdown I-75 near Tipp City Saturday

TIPP CITY — Multiple people are injured after two separate crashes occurred on I-75 northbound, near State Route 571 Saturday afternoon, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Piqua and Dayton Posts responded to the crashes just after 5 p.m., which were in close proximity to each other.

The Piqua Post handled the northern crash and the Dayton Post handled the southern crash.

A Piqua Post dispatcher said the crash they handled involved two vehicles and there were non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear how many people were injured in this crash or how it happened.

A Dayton Post dispatcher said they handled the other crash which also involved two vehicles.

There was one injury but the severity is unknown at this time, the dispatcher said. It is also unknown how this crash occurred.

Both crash scenes have been cleared at this time and traffic is moving again.

