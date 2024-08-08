Multiple Dayton police officers under investigation for alleged misconduct

DAYTON — Multiple Dayton police officers are under investigation for alleged misconduct, according to a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department.

The police department was made aware of allegations that may be criminal against multiple officers, the spokesperson said. Those officers have been transferred to non-enforcement duties until an investigation is completed.

The police department has contacted an outside agency to conduct a criminal investigation.

An independent administrative investigation will also be conducted.

“The Dayton Police Department takes all misconduct allegations very seriously and is committed to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, fairness, and respect,” the spokesperson said. “The department will ensure we maintain adequate resources to respond to all calls for service.”

Additional details have not been released at this time.

