‘Much more colorful;’ Sunflower field almost in full bloom in Yellow Springs

YELLOW SPRINGS — With fall comes sunflowers, and Miami Valley residents can experience the colorful flowers at the Yellow Springs Sunflower Field this weekend.

The sunflower field in Yellow Springs is almost in full bloom, according to a post on the Yellow Springs, OH Facebook page.

The best times to see the sunflowers are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

“We are almost in full bloom and are excited the field will be much more colorful than last weekend!” A Yellow Springs spokesperson said in the Facebook post.

