Much cooler temperatures; widespread frost possible this week

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley will see much cooler temperatures and a chance for widespread frost this week.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando is TRACKING this and will tell us how cold it will get this morning.

We will see temperatures start in the mid to upper 40s Monday morning with highs in the mid-50s.

Today's forecast Photo from: Ryan Marando/Staff

It will be breezy and much colder with gusts of 25-30 mph, according to Morando.

High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the low 50s, which is more than 15 degrees below normal.

Rain chances are low, but an isolated instance of graupel can’t be ruled out due to the cold air, Morando said.

Low temperature trend Photo from: Ryan Marando/Staff

Frost is possible overnight midweek with clear skies and light winds expected.

We will update this story.

