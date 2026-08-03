Motorcyclist thrown, seriously injured after crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — A motorcyclist was seriously injured after being thrown from their motorcycle in Clark County over the weekend.

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Just before 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers were dispatched to the intersection of Shrine and Miller Roads on reports of a motorcycle crash, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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The preliminary investigation revealed a Harley-Davidson Low Rider motorcycle, operated by a 28-year-old male, was traveling north on Shrine Road.

The Harley-Davidson traveled off the side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. The driver was thrown from the motorcycle.

Medics transported the motorcyclist to Springfield Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. He was later transported to Miami Valley Hospital for further treatment.

He was found to be at fault for the crash. Impairment is suspected. The OSHP said that charges are forthcoming.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Springfield Post.

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