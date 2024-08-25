Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY — A motorcyclist is seriously injured after a crash in Shelby County Sunday evening, an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed.

First responders were dispatched to I-75 northbound near mile marker 94 on reports of a motorcycle crash just after 5:45 p.m.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers with the Piqua Post were later called to the scene.

The dispatcher said the motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

At least one other vehicle was involved in the crash.

Additional information was not immediately available.

