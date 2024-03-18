Motorcyclist dies days after Butler County crash

BUTLER COUNTY — A motorcyclist is dead days almost a week after a crash in Butler County.

>> ‘Serious traffic crash’ closes street in Montgomery County

On March 12 just before 8 p.m., first responders were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 63 and American Way in Monroe on reports of a crash, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Matt Keener.

A preliminary investigation found that a motorcyclist didn’t stop for a red light and hit another vehicle.

51-year-old Joseph M. Gisewite, of Middletown, was driving a 2019 Harley Davidson Street Glide Special west on SR-63, Keener said.

A 41-year-old man was driving a 2021 GMC Yukon east on SR-63. He was trying to turn left onto American Way when the crash occurred.

>> Person of interest in custody related to deadly Springfield shooting

Gisewite ran the red light and hit the GMC, Keener said.

He was taken to Atrium Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and was later flown to Miami Valley Hospital for further treatment.

Gisewite died from his injuries on March 18, Kenner said.

The 41-year-old man was hospitalized with minor injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Hamilton Post is investigating this crash.

©2024 Cox Media Group