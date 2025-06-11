Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer, being struck by another vehicle

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A motorcyclist is dead after they hit a deer and were then struck by another vehicle in Ohio.

The crash occurred on Middleton Pike near Tontogany Road in Wood County around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, CBS affiliate WTOL-11 reported.

According to Wood County Sheriff’s Deputies, a motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on SR 582 when they struck a deer and crashed in the middle of the roadway.

A second car, also traveling eastbound, struck the motorcycle and the rider, WTOL-11 reported.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle was uninjured.

