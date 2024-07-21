Motorcycle crash shuts down I-70 West in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — I-70 West in Clark County, beyond Spangler Road in the area of Mad River Twp., has been shut down until further notice for a motorcycle crash believed to involve two people.

>> Multiple injuries reported in 3-vehicle crash in Clark County

Clark County sheriff’s and fire dispatch called out the accident about 10:55 a.m.

Two people believed to have been on the motorcycle were found in the grass off the side of the interstate.

CareFlight has been dispatched.

This is a developing report and we will provide updates as we learn more.





©2024 Cox Media Group