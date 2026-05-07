Mother’s Day Almanac

DAYTON — This weekend is Mother’s Day weekend, and our weather isn’t awful, but there is rain and cooler-than-normal temperatures in the forecast.

But how do we compare to our records at the Dayton International Airport?

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At the Dayton International Airport, our warmest Mother’s Day on record occurred back in 1936 at 91 degrees.

Our coldest high temperature on record at DAY occurred back in 1956 at 68 degrees.

Our current forecast is 69 degrees on Mother’s Day.

We have the potential of tying or breaking the new record cold high temperatures.

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The record rainfall at the airport is 2.66 inches back in 1918.

While we have rain forecasted on Mother’s Day, the rain will be very scattered, and totals will only amount to 1 to 2 inches starting Friday morning through Sunday evening.

And did you know that back in 1954, the airport reported just a trace of snowfall on Mother’s Day?

This was the only time in history that snowfall had been measured on this day.

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