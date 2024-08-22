Mosquitos test positive for West Nile Virus in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Mosquitoes have tested positive for the West Nile Virus in a third Miami Valley county.

The mosquitos were found in Fairborn, according to the Greene County Health Department.

Crews will spray part of Fairborn on Monday.

“Our spraying activities will focus on several public parks in Fairborn, as well as the neighborhoods found inside the area bounded by South Street, Central Street, Xenia Drive, and N & S 2nd Streets,” the department said. “This organic-certified spray targets adult mosquitos and poses no threat to humans or pets are the concentration it is applied in. Staff have been trapping mosquitoes since June and will continue to do so until October, concentrating on human population centers.”

As News Center 7 previously reported, health experts infected mosquitos in Darke and Clark counties.

The EPA said the best way to protect against West Nile is to use bug spray and get rid of standing water near your house.

