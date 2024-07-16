Mosquitos test positive for West Nile Virus in Clark County

Recent mosquito samples have tested positive for the West Nile Virus in Clark County.

The Clark County Combined Health District said recent mosquito samples collected have tested positive for the West Nile Virus, according to a social media post.

The samples were taken at the end of June and the beginning of July on the east, west, southeast, and southwest ends of Springfield.

They were also collected in Moorefield Township, North Hampton, and Park Layne areas, CCHD said.

These are the first West Nile Virus positive samples collected in 2024.

West Nile Virus is most commonly spread by infected mosquitos and can lead to fever, encephalitis, or meningitis, the health district stated.

They added that they are treating the affected areas with Duet to reduce the adult mosquito population when weather permits.

CCHD says the best way to prevent mosquito bites is through “Avoid, Plan, and Stop.”

Avoid bites by applying repellents registered with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on exposed skin, wear long sleeves and pants, or consider staying indoors.

Plan by checking for travel advisories and doing outside activities when mosquito activity is less.

Stop by getting rid of mosquito breeding sites. You can empty or treat any standing water on your property. Also, make sure screens on windows and doors are free of holes or rips and use air conditioning instead of open windows if possible.

